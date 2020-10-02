inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) Stock Price Up 3.4%

inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 25,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 25,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of inTest in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

