Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

IDXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.