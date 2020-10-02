Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.77. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

