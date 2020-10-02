Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,575.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.