Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $154,800.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $162,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yext by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Yext by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 515,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

