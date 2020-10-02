Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $181,635.90 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Christopher Siebert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 819 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $9,025.38.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

