Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Sells $625,705.73 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average of $187.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $85,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 341.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

