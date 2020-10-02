Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $337.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

