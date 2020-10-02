Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $703,173.12 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 14,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $703,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,787,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

