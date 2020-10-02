Insider Selling: Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Chairman Sells $263,677,736.00 in Stock

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGMS opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 817.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 569,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

