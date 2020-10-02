Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,232,300.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $1,232,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,792,059.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $969,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,004,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $954,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $958,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total value of $935,750.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $253.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $986,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

