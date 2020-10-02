Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Sells $119,173.50 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $119,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NX stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $611.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 758,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 171,790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 55,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

