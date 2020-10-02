Insider Selling: Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) SVP Sells $54,364.80 in Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PINC stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 22,341.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Premier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.