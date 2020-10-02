Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$170,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,468,100.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$8,500.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Disbrow acquired 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Disbrow acquired 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Disbrow purchased 58,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$12,760.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 576,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.24.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

