Insider Selling: Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Overstock.com Inc has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

