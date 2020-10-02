Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$174,500.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.50, for a total transaction of C$174,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,014,000.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.01, for a total transaction of C$167,010.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.57, for a total transaction of C$327,140.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) stock opened at C$176.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$164.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$83.36 and a 1 year high of C$178.83. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.79.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.5600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.