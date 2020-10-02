Insider Selling: Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) Insider Sells 2,474 Shares of Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) insider Paul Sandland sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,223 ($42.11), for a total value of £79,737.02 ($104,190.54).

DPH stock opened at GBX 3,206 ($41.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,851.94. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of GBX 388 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,414 ($44.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,510 ($32.80) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

