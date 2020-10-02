Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Sells C$53,840.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total transaction of C$53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,086,300.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.80, for a total value of C$64,800.00.

Shares of CGY opened at C$67.00 on Friday. Calian Group Ltd has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$68.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $651.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd will post 3.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on CGY. Laurentian raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

