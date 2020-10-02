Insider Buying: Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) EVP Acquires $252,400.00 in Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,401.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EDF opened at $6.40 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

