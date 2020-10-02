Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $249,939.48 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,939.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,153,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 9,781 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 4,672 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,952.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,646 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.81 per share, for a total transaction of $250,001.26.

On Thursday, September 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,217 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Istar Inc. bought 9,224 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $541,910.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Istar Inc. bought 4,297 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.49.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,363 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,348 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,923.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.34 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34.

On Monday, August 31st, Istar Inc. bought 4,506 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.82.

SAFE opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Safehold by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.