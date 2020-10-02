Insider Buying: Roolife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) Insider Acquires A$441,904.76 in Stock

Roolife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) insider Warren Barry acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$441,904.76 ($315,646.25).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.02.
About Roolife Group
