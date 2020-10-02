Insider Buying: Roolife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) Insider Acquires A$441,904.76 in Stock

Roolife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) insider Warren Barry acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$441,904.76 ($315,646.25).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.02.

RooLife Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated digital marketing and customer acquisition services. The company focuses on online e-Commerce marketplaces assist businesses to sell directly to consumers and accept payment. The company provides various comprehensive multi-platform eCommerce solutions; B2B distribution; and mobile payments platforms under the brand name WeChat and Alipay.

