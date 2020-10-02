Insider Buying: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,100,000.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.49 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $42.93.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.