Insider Buying: Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Acquires $325,500.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 785,874 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at $85,022,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 117,579 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,388,000 after buying an additional 419,594 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

