Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases £53,000 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,253.89).
Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 14th, Andrew Formica bought 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,146.48).
JUP stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.76. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
