Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases £53,000 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,253.89).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Andrew Formica bought 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,146.48).

JUP stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.76. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

JUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

