Insider Buying: JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Insider Purchases £9,934.80 in Stock

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) insider Deborah Guthrie bought 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.80 ($12,981.58).

JPS opened at GBX 524 ($6.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 514.87 ($6.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 458.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.97. The company has a market cap of $285.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

