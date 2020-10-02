Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Buys £37,622.60 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 3,130 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,202 ($15.71) per share, with a total value of £37,622.60 ($49,160.59).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,283.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,612 ($21.06) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($16.26) to GBX 1,716 ($22.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

