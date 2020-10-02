Insider Buying: IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Purchases $757,100.00 in Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $757,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,275,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,275.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IMH stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000.

IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

