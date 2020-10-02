Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $66,100.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.92 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.