Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $66,100.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.92 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.66.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
