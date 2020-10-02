Insider Buying: Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) CFO Purchases $300,920.00 in Stock

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) CFO Mark Reynolds acquired 60,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,920.00.

OTCMKTS GOVX opened at $3.01 on Friday. Geovax Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $208.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

