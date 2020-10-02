Insider Buying: Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) CEO Purchases $409,350.00 in Stock

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) CEO David A. Dodd acquired 81,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00.

OTCMKTS:GOVX opened at $3.01 on Friday. Geovax Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $208.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Get Geovax Labs alerts:

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Geovax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geovax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.