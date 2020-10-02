Insider Buying: Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Insider Buys $78,804.24 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
