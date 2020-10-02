Insider Buying: Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Insider Buys $78,804.24 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.