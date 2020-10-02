Insider Buying: Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys $101,881.87 in Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider Gordon M. Burns bought 4,297 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CODI. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 287,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 286,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.