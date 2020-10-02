Insider Buying: Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. Business First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
BFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
About Business First Bancshares
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.