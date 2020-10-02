Insider Buying: At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Director Purchases $190,040.30 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 13,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $15.20 on Friday. At Home Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $976.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in At Home Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in At Home Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 414,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

