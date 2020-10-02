Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Trading Up 1%

Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

