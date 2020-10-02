Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $11.50 EPS

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) by GBX (11.50) (($0.15)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of IDP opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. Innovaderma has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.25).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a report on Friday, July 10th.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

