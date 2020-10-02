Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) insider Terry Rene Roydon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

LON:INL opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.28. Inland Homes PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

