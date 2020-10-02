Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

III has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.