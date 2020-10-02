Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.92. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

