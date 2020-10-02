Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

