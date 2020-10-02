Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.