Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBCP. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $278.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

