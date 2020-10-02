Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IMBBY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Tobacco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

