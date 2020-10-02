ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:IMM opened at GBX 11.41 ($0.15) on Friday. ImmuPharma has a twelve month low of GBX 6.91 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.29 ($0.42). The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.33. The company has a market cap of $28.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

