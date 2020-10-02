ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:IMM opened at GBX 11.41 ($0.15) on Friday. ImmuPharma has a twelve month low of GBX 6.91 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.29 ($0.42). The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.33. The company has a market cap of $28.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
