ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $645.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.16. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.07.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,103,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.