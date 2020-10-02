ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $645.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.16. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,103,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

