Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus restated a reduce rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.65.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $309.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.35. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $160,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.