Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $309.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.35. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $1,420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,927,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

