Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRCXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hurricane Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hurricane Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hurricane Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

HRCXF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Hurricane Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.