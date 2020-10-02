Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

