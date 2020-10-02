Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.