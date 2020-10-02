Humaniq (HMQ) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $835,957.47 and approximately $69,875.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

